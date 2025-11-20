BWM Planning LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

BWM Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of BWM Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BWM Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

