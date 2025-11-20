KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,770 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

