PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $416,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,220. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

