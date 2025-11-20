PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,636 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,714 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,116,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,531,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morningstar raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.1722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 57.0%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

