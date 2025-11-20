Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 120.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:GH opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,242,015.55. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Saia sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $865,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,305. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,045 shares of company stock worth $18,984,897. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

