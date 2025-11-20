KBC Group NV Sells 1,636 Shares of First American Financial Corporation $FAF

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

