KBC Group NV Reduces Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GitLab were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 447.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. FBN Securities upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 63,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,189,523.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 820 shares in the company, valued at $41,131.20. This represents a 98.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,688,262.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,329,712 shares of company stock worth $64,154,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Down 2.0%

GTLB opened at $43.40 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,085.00 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

