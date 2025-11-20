Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 194.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 38.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price target on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%.The business had revenue of $348.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.