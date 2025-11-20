Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New $129.23 Million Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 617,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,231,000. Boeing accounts for 20.4% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boeing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.4% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.