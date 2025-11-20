KBC Group NV Has $174,000 Stock Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 46.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,383.44. The trade was a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $132.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.