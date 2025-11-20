PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in News Corporation $NWS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in News by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in News by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

News stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, analysts expect that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

