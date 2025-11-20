KBC Group NV Sells 56,258 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,258 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco by 55.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invesco by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523.52. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fundamental Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

