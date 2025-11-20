KBC Group NV Sells 838 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,145,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 293.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,468,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,640 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.6% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,091,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,520,000 after purchasing an additional 215,727 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,653,000 after purchasing an additional 180,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 797,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $141.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $166.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,410.76. This represents a 55.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,992,679.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

