Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 36,105 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,064,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Unity Software worth $122,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 26.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $5,734,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Arete cut shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. HSBC cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Macquarie raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.Unity Software’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $4,803,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,222,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,949,164.36. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $9,957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,548,146 shares in the company, valued at $61,662,655.18. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,441,716 shares of company stock valued at $103,695,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

