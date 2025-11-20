Steven Reinemund Purchases 15,710 Shares of McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Stock

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) Director Steven Reinemund purchased 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $236,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,710 shares in the company, valued at $236,121.30. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

McGraw Hill Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE MH opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94. McGraw Hill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $669.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.76 million. McGraw Hill’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGraw Hill has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at about $131,000.

MH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McGraw Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McGraw Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

