Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.52% of Glacier Bancorp worth $128,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 383,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 464.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 236,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other Glacier Bancorp news, insider Ryan Thomas Screnar purchased 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.52. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,062.96. The trade was a 9.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lee Kenneth Groom purchased 2,425 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,055.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 14,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,792.18. This trade represents a 20.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,852 shares of company stock worth $364,484. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

