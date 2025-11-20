Oklo Inc. $OKLO Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,482 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Oklo worth $125,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 107.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -190.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $193.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.