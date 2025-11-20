Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.60% of Hancock Whitney worth $127,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 929.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $542,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,512.38. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.2%

HWC stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.18. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.99%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

