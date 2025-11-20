monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of monday.com worth $119,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in monday.com by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised monday.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on monday.com from $332.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $148.92 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 121.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.68.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

