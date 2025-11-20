TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Insider Purchases $279,733.00 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava acquired 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 764,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,671.48. The trade was a 6.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Sajal Srivastava bought 27,439 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $166,280.34.

On Monday, November 17th, Sajal Srivastava bought 44,648 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $270,566.88.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $150,433.92.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sajal Srivastava acquired 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sajal Srivastava bought 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $362,880.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Sajal Srivastava bought 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $437,450.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 44,630 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $296,343.20.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.0%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TPVG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

