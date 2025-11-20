Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $125,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 304.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 8,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.96, for a total value of $4,428,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,789.12. This trade represents a 28.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 16,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.30, for a total transaction of $8,027,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,256.10. This trade represents a 86.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,354 shares of company stock worth $15,699,173. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $527.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $555.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.78. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $577.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

