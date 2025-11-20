Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Home BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 4,480.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Home BancShares by 25.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home BancShares by 155.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price target on Home BancShares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HOMB opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

