KBC Group NV Sells 1,723 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 988.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4,697.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.44%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

