KBC Group NV Sells 1,205 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.3%

JXN stock opened at $92.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.45. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Zacks Research raised Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

