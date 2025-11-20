Auxano Advisors LLC Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,093,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 206,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,863,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,131,000 after acquiring an additional 133,629 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,431,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,887,000 after purchasing an additional 109,332 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Up 2.2%

KMX opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

