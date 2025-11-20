KBC Group NV Sells 6,408 Shares of Old National Bancorp $ONB

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $339,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,446,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $29.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

