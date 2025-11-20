Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Stock Holdings Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.4%

AMG opened at $253.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $265.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.