KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,461,000 after buying an additional 539,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,587,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 734,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,568,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after acquiring an additional 424,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,480.98. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. Commercial Metals Company has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

