KBC Group NV Sells 608 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. This represents a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.1%

FCN stock opened at $163.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.19 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.