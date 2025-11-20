Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.35. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.15.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

