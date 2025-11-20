Auxano Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $236,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $309.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.20 and a 200-day moving average of $317.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $622.83. The stock has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

