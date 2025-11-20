Air Lease Corporation $AL Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,479,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,453,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,476,000 after acquiring an additional 69,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,025,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,797,000 after acquiring an additional 265,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,143,000 after purchasing an additional 336,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The firm had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 19,627 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $1,251,810.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,638.86. This trade represents a 32.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $887,514.10. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 78,408 shares of company stock worth $5,002,933 in the last three months. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Profile



Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

