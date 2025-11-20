Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $1.75 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,595,478,000 after purchasing an additional 279,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after acquiring an additional 428,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1%

TXN stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

