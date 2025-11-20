Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $8.33. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.3450, with a volume of 18,733 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Ground Capital raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 238,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 110,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

