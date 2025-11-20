Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $8.33. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.3450, with a volume of 18,733 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
