Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.97 and traded as low as $23.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.4150, with a volume of 168,827 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Aaron Dunn sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $49,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $72.96. This represents a 99.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

