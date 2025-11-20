DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as low as $11.14. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.1650, with a volume of 1,027,843 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 71,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,058,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

