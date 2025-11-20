DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as low as $11.14. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.1650, with a volume of 1,027,843 shares trading hands.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.