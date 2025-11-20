Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 354.66 and traded as low as GBX 322.46. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 325, with a volume of 45,199 shares traded.

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.66. The company has a market cap of £75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Steven Esom acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 per share, with a total value of £280.26. Also, insider David Christensen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 per share, for a total transaction of £10,800. Insiders acquired 3,587 shares of company stock worth $1,297,776 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

