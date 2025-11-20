Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as low as $18.63. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 5,477 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,997.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,134,878 shares in the company, valued at $23,855,135.56. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 84.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

