Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $4.96. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.9750, with a volume of 921,662 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.