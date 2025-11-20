Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $4.96. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.9750, with a volume of 921,662 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 166.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 138.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

