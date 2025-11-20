Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.70 and traded as low as GBX 115.10. Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 116.50, with a volume of 827 shares changing hands.

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £19.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transense Technologies had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 30.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transense Technologies plc will post 11.0073382 EPS for the current year.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

