Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $4.00. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 5,952 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Cryo-Cell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryo-Cell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cryo-Cell International news, CEO David Portnoy bought 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $28,762.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,925.74. This trade represents a 0.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 99,254 shares of company stock valued at $442,593. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.14% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

