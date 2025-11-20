Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,402.54 and traded as low as GBX 1,142. Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,150, with a volume of 187,809 shares.

Cohort Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £532.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohort

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis acquired 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 950 per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.50. Also, insider Simon Walther acquired 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 950 per share, with a total value of £1,795.50. 28.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

The Group is split into two segments:

Communications and Intelligence

– EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers.

