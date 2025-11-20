City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.97 and traded as low as GBX 354. City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 365.78, with a volume of 46,646 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £175.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 382.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.97.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter E. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £18,400. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.