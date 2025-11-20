Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) versus Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Critical Comparison

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) and Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and Akzo Nobel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 2.62% 9.19% 3.69% Akzo Nobel 0.53% 13.51% 4.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brenntag and Akzo Nobel”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $17.57 billion 0.46 $580.22 million $0.64 17.31 Akzo Nobel $11.59 billion 0.92 $586.50 million $0.10 207.20

Akzo Nobel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brenntag. Brenntag is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akzo Nobel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Akzo Nobel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brenntag has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akzo Nobel has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Akzo Nobel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brenntag pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Akzo Nobel pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brenntag is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brenntag and Akzo Nobel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 2 6 0 0 1.75 Akzo Nobel 1 0 2 1 2.75

Brenntag presently has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Brenntag’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brenntag is more favorable than Akzo Nobel.

Summary

Akzo Nobel beats Brenntag on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. The company was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. It offers its products under AkzoNobel, Alabastine, Alba, Andercol, Apla, Armstead Trade, Astral, Astral Batiment, AwlGrip, Brikol, Dulux, Bruguer, Cetabever, Cetol, Chemcraft, Colourland Paints, CONSOLAN, Coral, Cromadex, Cuprinol, Dynacoat, Flexa, Glitsa, Grip-Gard, Herbol, Hammerite, International, Interlux, Innenweis, Interpon, Inca, Luxol, Levis, Lesonal, Molto, Modern Classikk, Maxilite, Mauvilac, Mason CT, Marshall, Mactra, Nordsjo, Oxirite, Protecto, Procolor, Polyfilla, Polycell, Pinotex, Pintuco, Resicoat, Relest, Sparlack, Sadolin, Sikkens, Sea Hawk, Savana, Salcomix, Trimetal, Titanlux, Taubmans, U-tech, Vpowdertech, Vivechrom, Xylazel, Xyladecor, Wanda, and Zweihorn brands. The company serves to energy, packaging, infrastructure, and shipbuilding and maintenance industries, as well as general industries, such as agricultural and construction equipment, construction-related steel, metal fabrication, pipes, appliances, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

