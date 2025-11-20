Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $504,000 Position in Bumble Inc. $BMBL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Bumble as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $383.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Bumble had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $246.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bumble has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.17.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

