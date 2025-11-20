Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 38,511 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $57,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.5%

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $301.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.17%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

