12,831 Shares in Portland General Electric Company $POR Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,266,000 after buying an additional 559,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $3,253,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.3%

POR opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Portland General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.64 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.