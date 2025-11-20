Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 264,727 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,697,000 after buying an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,069,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 507,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 959,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,162,000 after purchasing an additional 342,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $127.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -101.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.