Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $615,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,087,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 37.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $1,653,806.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,452.93. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 97,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,365.42. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 619,436 shares of company stock valued at $96,530,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average is $145.31.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

