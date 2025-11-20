Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $662,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

